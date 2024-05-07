Pennsylvania medical office building sells for $6.6M

A medical office building in Hanover Township, Pa., has been sold for $6.6 million, according to a May 7 report from WFMZ.

The facility was purchased by California-based Four Corners Property Trust, which has a portfolio of 1,100 properties — of which medical buildings account for just 8%.

The property is across the street from a mall that is under renovation and adding tenants, placing it in a highly trafficked area. The current tenant has approximately 10 years left on an existing lease, according to the report.