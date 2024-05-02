Remedy, Kanye Anderson acquire ASCs, outpatient centers for $252M

Healthcare real estate companies Remedy Medical Properties and Kanye Anderson Real Estate acquired 37 medical properties across 13 states for $252 million.

The portfolio consists of more than 708,000 square feet of medical properties, including ASCs, physician practices, imaging centers and surgical hospitals, according to a May 2 news release shared with Becker's. The properties are leased by tenants such as Dallas-based ASC operator United Surgical Partners International, Charlotte, N.C..-based Advocate Health, and Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

Remedy and Kanye Anderson are the largest private owners of healthcare real estate nationwide.