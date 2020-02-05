10 recent ASC acquisitions

Becker's ASC Review reported on 10 ASC acquisitions in roughly the past 30 days:

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) acquired Kentucky Surgery Center, forming a new venture called Baptist Health Surgery Center.

Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., purchased Stateline Surgery Center, Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States and Premier Surgical Institute, all in Galena, Kan.

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., plans to acquire Bellingham, Wash.-based Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center and finalize the deal in March or April.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington Court House, Ohio-based Fayette County Memorial Hospital and its associated assets, including a surgery center.

Medical Facilities Corp. sold Russellville-based Central Arkansas Surgical Center to local investors.

The Firmament Group, an investment firm specializing in small- and medium-sized businesses, invested in an ASC and three ophthalmology practices in St. Louis

McLaren Greater Lansing, a subsidiary of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, purchased a majority stake in two surgery centers: Lansing Surgery Center and Genesis Surgery Center, both in Lansing, Mich.

Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October 2019.

