Michigan surgery center adds surgical robot — 3 insights

Saginaw, Mich.-based Ascension St. Mary's installed a surgical robot, the first outpatient surgical facility in its county to do so, local CBS affiliate WNEM reports.

What you should know:

1. Maher Ghanem, MD, recently performed the center's first procedure with the robot, a robotic cholecystectomy.

2. The center installed a Da Vinci robot.

3. The robot allows patients to go home the same day of the procedure.

