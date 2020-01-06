Michigan health plan purchases majority stake in 2 ASCs

McLaren Greater Lansing, a Michigan health plan provider, has purchased a majority stake in two surgery centers, according to local news station Fox47.

The Lansing Surgery Center and Genesis Surgery Center, both in Lansing, Mich., were purchased by the health plan. Services offered at the ASCs include general surgery, pain management, orthopedics, gastroenterology and vascular surgery, among others.

“This purchase adds to our constantly growing partnerships with community physicians and furthers our mission to be the best value in healthcare as defined by quality outcomes and cost," Kirk Ray, McLaren president and CEO, told Fox47.

