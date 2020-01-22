Medical Facilities Corp. sells Arkansas ASC — 4 insights

Medical Facilities Corp. sold Central Arkansas Surgical Center, which it had acquired through a joint venture with Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth.

What you should know:

1. The companies acquired the Russellville, Ark.-based ASC in early 2018.

2. MFC sold the joint venture for an unspecified amount.

3. Local Arkansas investors acquired the ASC.

4. MFC President and CEO Robert Horrar said the sale allows MFC to realign its portfolio. He added, "We remain focused on strengthening our foundation, and this transaction is consistent with our objectives of improving profitability and strengthening our balance sheet."

