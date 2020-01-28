Kansas hospital buys ASC, orthopedic practice

Mercy Hospital has purchased Stateline Surgery Center, Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States and Premiere Surgical Institute, according to local TV news station KOAM News Now.

Tracy Godfrey, Mercy Joplin clinic director, told KOAM that the purchase had been in the works for a few years. Under the ownership of Mercy, patients will still be able to use their existing insurance plans and continue seeing the same physicians as before.

Mercy said it could expand services at the facilities down the line.

