Adena Health System could acquire Ohio hospital with surgery center — 3 insights

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington Court House, Ohio-based Fayette County Memorial Hospital and its associated assets, The Times-Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. Memorial Hospital's board voted to explore an affiliation with Adena. The two health systems have been partners for the last two years.

2. Adena and Memorial will perform due diligence over the next year to determine whether Memorial will fully affiliate with Adena.

3. Memorial has a 25-bed critical access hospital, a same-day care center, a specialty clinic, a surgery center, therapy services and a women's wellness center.

