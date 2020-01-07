Investment firm acquires ASC, 3 ophthalmology practices in St. Louis

The Firmament Group, an investment firm specializing in small and medium-sized businesses, invested in an ASC and three ophthalmology practices in St. Louis and appointed a CEO to lead its eyecare strategy.

The investment adds to Firmament's portfolio of ophthalmology practices in South Florida and Northern California. Jim Wachtman will be CEO.

Read more here.



More articles on transactions and valuations:

