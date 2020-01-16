NueHealth acquires Pennsylvania ASC, takes over management — 3 details

Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019, according to a press release.

Three quick notes:

1. Paoli Surgery Center is NueHealth's fifth facility in partnership with Philadelphia-based Main Line Health.

2. Established in 1994, the ASC provides general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, pain management and other services to thousands of patients annually.

3. To date, NueHealth has expanded into over 150 facilities — including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hyper-specialty centers — in more than 30 states. It is a subsidiary of Leawood-based ValueHealth.

