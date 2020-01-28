Covenant pivots to physician services organization & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Surgical Partners is shifting its strategy from an ASC-focused company to a physician services company and has a new partnership to underscore the change. Read more here.

2. Texas was among the states with the most ASC growth in 2019. Representatives of the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society explored what makes the state great for ASCs and offered insights into the future of the market. Read more here.

3. The Florida Health Department said it placed an emergency restriction order on a gastroenterologist's medical license after he inappropriately touched a woman during an emergency room exam. Read more here.

4. There have been a number of recent ASC acquisitions and sales this month. Read about them here.

5. healthcare specialists, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners practicing in the U.S. Read more about statistics on NP, PA salary headed into 2020 here.

