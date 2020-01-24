Georgia health system acquires remaining stake in surgery center

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October, the Augusta Chronicle reports.

The health system had held a 33 percent stake in the surgery center for some time. Health system CEO Katrina Keefer said the increased ownership stake helped position the health system to be "where we need to be."

Surgery Center of Columbia County provides gastroenterology, general surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, pain management, podiatry and plastic surgery services.

