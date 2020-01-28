Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center acquired by PeaceHealth: 4 details

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., plans to acquire Bellingham, Wash.-based Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center in a deal expected to finalize in March or April, according to the Bellingham Herald.

Four details:

1. Pacific Rim has five operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and almost 60 surgeons perform about 5,000 surgeries per year at the center.

2. After the acquisition, Pacific Rim will continue to operate independently "as they do today," according to the Herald.

3. The surgery center includes orthopedics, gynecology, neurology and oral surgery.

4. The 20,000-square-foot ASC was previously 100 percent physician owned. More details about the transaction will be forthcoming, according to the report.

