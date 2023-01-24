What 4 ASC chains have done in 2023

Here are 11 updates on USPI, HCA Healthcare, SCA Health and GI Alliance one month into 2023.

USPI and Tenet (Dallas):



USPI now has 465 centers nationwide, making it the largest network in the country.

Brett Brodnax, the company's president and CEO, will retire at the end of 2023. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

Andy Johnston, the company's next CEO and president, has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer until he takes on his new role. Here are three things to know about the incoming leader.

Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company, expects to beat the midpoint of its 2022 earnings outlook. Its midpoint estimate for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $3.4 billion through the end of 2022.

Several other leadership changes also are on the horizon at Tenet in 2023, including the retirement of its CFO.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.):

HCA Healthcare now has 153 centers across 16 states.

Three HCA hospitals were purchased by New Orleans-based LCMC Health for $150 million after securing approval from the Louisiana Department of Justice.

Four of the company's hospitals were named on Healthgrades' most recent list of top 100 gastrointestinal hospitals.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.):

SCA Health now has more than 320 centers and more than 9,200 physicians nationwide, up from 8,500 physicians and 260 surgical facilities in 2021. The group now also includes PE Gi Solutions as its gastroenterology-focused ASC business.

GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas)

GI Alliance now has more than 150 centers nationwide.