Tenet expected to beat 2022 midpoint earnings outlook

Patsy Newitt  

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, expects to beat the midpoint of its 2022 earnings outlook. 

The company's midpoint estimate for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $3.4 billion through the end of 2022, the company said in a Jan. 19 release.

"Our business units continued to demonstrate effective management capabilities and delivered strong results in the fourth quarter," Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet, said in the release. "All three of our business units are expected to produce adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income that was at or slightly above the midpoint of our guidance."

The company also announced it was making nine executive changes, including USPI President and CEO Brett Brodnax retiring at the end of 2023.

