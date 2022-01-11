USPI plans to have more than 600 ASCs by 2025

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare company, aims to add more than 160 ASCs to its portfolio in the next three years.

USPI is already the largest ASC chain, beginning 2022 with 438 surgery centers. During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 11, Saum Sutaria, Tenet CEO, said the company plans to have more than 600 ASCs by the end of 2025. Surgical Care Affiliates and AmSurg, the next largest ASC companies, report about 250 ASCs in their portfolios.



USPI aims to acquire 77 to 90 ASCs through 2025, and develop 30 to 40 new centers in partnership with SurgCenter Development. USPI added 86 SurgCenter Development ASCs to its portfolio last year after acquiring the company for $1.2 billion.



USPI also plans to develop 32 ASCs with physicians over the next few years.



With the huge expected growth, Tenet anticipates USPI will go from 43 percent of Tenet's adjusted EBITDA mix to more than 50 percent by the end of 2023.