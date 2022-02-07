USPI revenue jumped 31% last year: 5 details

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners boosted revenue and case volume last year.

Five notes:

1. USPI's net operating revenue jumped 31 percent to $2.7 billion last year.

2. Same-facility surgical cases were up 15.6 percent in 2021 after reporting a 15.2 percent drop in cases the year prior.

3. The company anticipates net operating revenue for 2022 will hit $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, and surgical cases will increase 3 percent to 4 percent over 2021.

4. USPI also estimates net revenue per surgical case will increase 2.4 percent to 3.5 percent.

5. Tenet, USPI's parent company, completed its acquisition of SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion in December. The company plans to continue offering to purchase ownership from physician partners of the acquired centers over the coming year, up to $250 million.