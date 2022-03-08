USPI lands 12 ASCs on America's Best list

Marcus Robertson -

United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, landed 12 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs. 

Newsweek and Statista identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs.

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. 

USPI's 12 ASCs that made the list, ranked by score:

 

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center

(Bloomington)

76.9%

Magnolia Surgery Center

(Westminster, Calif.)

75.3%

Winter Haven (Fla.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

75.3%

Doctors United Surgery Center — Preston

(Pasadena, Texas)

75.1%

Hill Country Endoscopy Center

(Cedar Park, Texas)

75.0%

Carolina Surgical Center

(Rock Hill, S.C.)

74.9%

Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center

(Fountain Valley, Calif.)

74.2%

Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches

(Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

74.2%

Folsom (Calif.) Surgery Center

74.1%

Camp Lowell Surgery Center

(Tucson, Ariz.)

73.7%

Christus Cabrini Surgery Center

(Alexandria, La.)

73.1%

Mountain View Surgery Center Glendale (Ariz.)

67.9%

