USPI lands 12 ASCs on America's Best list

United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, landed 12 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs.

Newsweek and Statista identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs.

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs.

USPI's 12 ASCs that made the list, ranked by score: