5 healthcare data breaches in 7 months

Healthcare data breaches have been on the rise, with five breaches over the last seven months affecting ASCs and their patients.

Five patient data breaches ASCs need to know:

1. The Florida Springs Surgery Center in Spring Hill had the personal data of 2,203 patients leaked in a cyberattack.

2. Patients of Anesthesiology Associates and Anesthesia Services in 13 states may have had their data stolen in a security breach.

3. Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center in Concord, N.C., discovered unauthorized network access resulting in leaked patient data.

4. Colonoscopy prep management services company Captify Health had personal data of 244,300 patients compromised in a breach.

5. Live Oak Surgery Center in Plano, Texas, had a breach affecting the data of 5,264 patients.