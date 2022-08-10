Florida ASC cyberattack compromises 2,200 patient records

In June, Florida Springs Surgery Center in Spring Hill reported to HHS that the personal data of 2,203 patients was leaked in a cyberattack between March 25 and June 2.

According to the center's website, patient information that may have been accessed includes full names, addresses and dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and state identification numbers, financial account information and medical records.



The center provided resources for patients affected, which can be found here.