Patients in 13 states possibly affected by Anesthesiology Associates and Anesthesia Services breach

Patients of Anesthesiology Associates and Anesthesia Services in 13 states may have had their data stolen in a July 2022 security breach that is currently being investigated by consumer rights law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz.

Personal information including names, contact information, Social Security numbers, health insurance policy numbers, payment information and health information may have been stolen and posted on the dark web, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Wolf Haldenstein.

Locations that may have been affected: