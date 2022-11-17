Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center patient data leaked in phishing attack 

Concord, N.C.-based Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center discovered unauthorized access to its network, which resulted in leaked patient data, JDSupra reported Nov. 16.

According to the report, two employee emails were targeted during an email phishing cyberattack discovered April 6.

After confirming the data was compromised, the ASC secured computer systems, reset passwords and conducted an investigation with a third party. The investigation showed that the unauthorized party had access to the emails from February 14 to May 10, a month after the breach was discovered. The source of the breach was not identified until September.

Patient names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, health benefit enrollment information, health insurance information, medical history, patient account numbers and dates of service were compromised. The ASC notified patients of the breach Oct. 31.