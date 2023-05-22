5 health systems expanding their ASC footprint

Here are five health systems that are expanding their ASC footprint that Becker's has reported on since April 28:

1. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners are partnering to grow outpatient surgical care. The pair plan to partner on multiple ASC projects in the coming years.

2. Hartford HealthCare was approved to acquire two ASCs in Connecticut. The Office of Health Strategy, which approved the deal, added stipulations, including prohibiting the entities from charging facility fees at the ASCs.

3. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare became the majority investor in Champaign, Ill.-based ASC Olympian Surgical Suites.

4. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

5. Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.