4 moves in the state with the most ASCs

California has the most ASCs of any state in the U.S., with 848 centers. Florida, the state with the second-largest ASC presence, has 468.

Here are four updates on ASC activity in California that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 21:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports and Spine Center plans to expand its presence in California and has two ASCs currently under construction.

2. UC Davis Health has broken ground on a new medical office building in the Folsom (Calif.) Ranch neighborhood and plans to add an ASC, a hotel and a microhospital in the future.

3. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute opened its sixth ASC in partnership with local orthopedic surgeons.

4. Four major local healthcare systems are planning to open ASCs, medical office buildings or both in Folsom, Calif.