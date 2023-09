UC Davis Health has broken ground on a new medical office building in the Folsom (Calif.) Ranch neighborhood, according to a Sept. 1 report from Gold Country Media.

The 40-acre health campus will hold a 112,000-square-foot three-story outpatient clinic, an office building with primary and specialty care, a lab for blood draws, ophthalmology, an optic shop and an infusion suite.

The system also plans to add an ASC, a hotel and a microhospital in the future, according to the report.