4 California systems planning ASCs, medical office buildings

Four major local healthcare systems are planning to open ASCs, medical office buildings or both in Folsom, Calif., according to an Aug. 18 report from the Sacramento Business Journal.

Currently, the city has only one acute-care hospital, owned by San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Dignity plans to invest more than $1 billion into the construction of a 27-acre medical campus in Folsom. The facility will include a 66,000-square-foot medical office building with an outpatient surgery center, which is expected to be complete this fall.

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, meanwhile, is planning a 115,000-square-foot medical office building in Folsom, set to break ground this fall and open in 2025. The health system also plans to build a medical campus with an ASC.

Folsom is also being eyed by Sacramento-based Sutter Health. In March, the health system announced plans to build dozens of ambulatory care centers over the next four years. It is eyeing a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Folsom area.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recently announced that Folsom would be home to its second comprehensive care center, which will take up 250,000 square feet next to its existing ASC.