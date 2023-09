Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has opened its sixth ASC in partnership with local orthopedic surgeons.

The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center Aliso Viejo (Calif.) focuses on general musculoskeletal care, sports medicine, outpatient hip and knee joint replacement, spine and pain management, according to an Aug. 30 news release. It is 10,000 square feet and has four operating room suites.

The ASCs first surgical cases are scheduled for early September.