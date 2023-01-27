18 fast facts about 6 of the largest ASC chains

Here is an overview of the CEOs, number of locations and physicians of six large ASC chains.
AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)
- President: Jeff Snodgrass
- ASCs: 250
- Physicians: 2,000
GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas)
- CEO: James Weber, MD
- ASCs: 150
- Physicians: 670+
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
- CEO: Samuel Hazen
- ASCs: 153
- Physicians: 3,200
SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)
- CEO: Caitlin Zulla
- ASCs: 320+
- Physicians: 9,200
Surgery Partners (Nashville, Tenn.)
- CEO: Eric Evans
- ASCs: 180+
- Physicians: 4,600
USPI (Addison, Texas)
- CEO: Brett Brodnax, who will retire at the end of 2023, after which Andy Johnston will step into the role.
- ASCs: 475+
- Physicians: 11,000+