Here are eight ASC chains to know going into 2023:

1. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Healthcare, is the largest ASC chain in the country by both market share and number of physicians. USPI has 475 ASCs and surgical hospitals nationwide and more than 11,000 physicians.

2. Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, part of Optum, has a portfolio of more than 9,200 physicians and more than 320 surgical facilities. In May, Surgical Care Affiliates rebranded to SCA Health, with intentions to expand beyond ASC management into specialty care.

3. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has 4,600 physicians and more than 180 locations in its portfolio. Surgery Partners added more than 155 new physicians to its facilities in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to more than 430 physician additions so far.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has 3,200 physicians and 153 ASCs. Overall, the company comprises 182 hospitals and about 2,300 ambulatory care facilities, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics in 20 states and across the United Kingdom.

5. Nashville-based AmSurg, part of Envision Healthcare, makes up 4.2 percent of the ASC market share, with at least 250 ASCs in their network. While AmSurg saw $55 million in second quarter gains, Envision reported a loss of $26 million for the quarter, down from a $221 million gain in the second quarter of 2021, sources told Bloomberg.

6. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has more than 3,000 physicians, more than 50 ASCs and more than 30 health system partners. This year, Surgery Partners affiliated with ValueHealth to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across its surgery centers.

7. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development has 2,500 physicians in its portfolio. On average, the company develops 12 ASCs per year and has developed more than 230 ASCs since its inception.

8. Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions has more than 60 ASCs in its portfolio. Focused on gastroenterology ASCs, the company also boasts more than 600 affiliated physicians.