4 ASC chains' 12-year growth breakdown 

United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country, with 410 centers.
Here's how four of the largest ASC chains have grown over the last 12 years:
1. USPI (Dallas):
2011: 204
2015: 249
2019: 264
2020: 310
2021: 308
2022: 410
2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):
2011: 223
2015: 257
2019: 258
2020: 250
2021: 250
2022: 250
3. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.):
2011: 145
2015: 185
2019: 186
2020: 230
2021: 260
2022: 320
4. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):
2011: 11
2015: 96
2019: 119
2020: 180
2021: 180
2022: 180