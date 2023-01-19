4 ASC chains' 12-year growth breakdown 

United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country, with 410 centers.

Here's how four of the largest ASC chains have grown over the last 12 years:

1. USPI (Dallas):

2011: 204

2015: 249

2019: 264

2020: 310

2021: 308

2022: 410

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

2011: 223

2015: 257

2019: 258

2020: 250

2021: 250

2022: 250

3. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.):

2011: 145

2015: 185

2019: 186

2020: 230

2021: 260

2022: 320

4. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):

2011: 11

2015: 96

2019: 119

2020: 180

2021: 180

2022: 180