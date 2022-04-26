50+ stats on ASC operating costs

Listen
Here are more than 50 stats about ASC operating expenses from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"
The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.
Total operating expenses — dollar amount:
- Mean: $8.1 million
- 25th percentile: $4.9 million
- Median: $6.9 million
- 75th percentile: $10.1 million
- 90th percentile: $13.9 million
Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 76.8 percent
- 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
- Median: 76.8 percent
- 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
- 90th percentile: 94.8 percent
- Mean: $11.1 million
- 90th percentile: $20.3 million
- 75th percentile: $14.8 million
- Median: $9.4 million
- 25th percentile: $6 million
Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $9.4 million
- Atlantic: $8.6 million
- Midwest: $8.7 million
- Mountain: $9 million
- Northeast: $8 million
- Pacific: $7.4 million
- South: $12 million
Median total operating costs for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $6.9 million
- Atlantic: $6.6 million
- Midwest: $6.8 million
- Mountain: $7 million
- Northeast: $5.5 million
- Pacific: $6.2 million
- South: $8.1 million
- Mean: $547,000
- 25th percentile: $293,000
- Median: $436,000
- 75th percentile: $713,000
- 90th percentile: $1 milllion
Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 4.8 percent
- 25th percentile: 3.9 percent
- Median: 4.9 percent
- 75th percentile: 5.9 percent
- 90th percentile: 6.8 percent
Median ASC payments for management fees by region:
- All facilities: $436,000
- Atlantic: $362,000
- Midwest: $413,000
- Mountain: $478,000
- Northeast: $361,000
- Pacific: $414,000
- South: $558,000