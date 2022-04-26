Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

50+ stats on ASC operating costs

Here are more than 50 stats about ASC operating expenses from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

Total operating expenses — dollar amount:

  • Mean: $8.1 million
  • 25th percentile: $4.9 million
  • Median: $6.9 million
  • 75th percentile: $10.1 million
  • 90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 76.8 percent
  • 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
  • Median: 76.8 percent
  • 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
  • 90th percentile: 94.8 percent

ASC net operating revenue:

  • Mean: $11.1 million
  • 90th percentile: $20.3 million
  • 75th percentile: $14.8 million
  • Median: $9.4 million
  • 25th percentile: $6 million

Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $9.4 million
  • Atlantic: $8.6 million
  • Midwest: $8.7 million
  • Mountain: $9 million
  • Northeast: $8 million
  • Pacific: $7.4 million
  • South: $12 million

Median total operating costs for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $6.9 million
  • Atlantic: $6.6 million
  • Midwest: $6.8 million
  • Mountain: $7 million
  • Northeast: $5.5 million
  • Pacific: $6.2 million
  • South: $8.1 million 

Management fee expenditures:

  • Mean: $547,000
  • 25th percentile: $293,000
  • Median: $436,000
  • 75th percentile: $713,000
  • 90th percentile: $1 milllion

Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 4.8 percent
  • 25th percentile: 3.9 percent
  • Median: 4.9 percent
  • 75th percentile: 5.9 percent
  • 90th percentile: 6.8 percent

Median ASC payments for management fees by region:

  • All facilities: $436,000
  • Atlantic: $362,000
  • Midwest: $413,000
  • Mountain: $478,000
  • Northeast: $361,000
  • Pacific: $414,000
  • South: $558,000

