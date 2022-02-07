North American Partners in Anesthesia: 8 things to know

Here are eight moves from Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia from the last year:

1. In January, North American Partners in Anesthesia expanded its anesthesia services through a partnership with Elkton, Md.-based ChristianaCare Union Hospital.

2. In November, Healthcare research firm Black Book Market Research named NAPA its 2021 top-ranked anesthesia management services vendor.

3. In July, NAPA partnered with Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md.

4. NAPA and Wilmington (N.C.) Eye Surgery Center struck an agreement to serve a new ASC.

5. In May, NAPA partnered with Premiere Surgical Center to serve a new ASC in Erie, Pa.

6. In May, NAPA expanded its services to Union (N.J.) Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center–Union Campus.

7. In May, the company expanded its Illinois reach through a partnership with Sinai Chicago.

8. In March, NAPA expanded anesthesia services to more Virginia patients through its partnership with Bon Secours-Richmond (Va.), a subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health.