North American Partners in Anesthesia expands Maryland services 

North American Partners in Anesthesia is expanding its anesthesia services through a partnership with Elkton, Md.-based ChristianaCare Union Hospital, the anesthesia provider said Jan. 5.

Three things to know:

1. Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia's physicians and certified nurse anesthetists began services Jan. 1 for the hospital's six operating rooms.

2. ChristianaCare's Union Hospital is a 105-bed, nonprofit community hospital.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia's more than 5,000 clinicians provide anesthesia to hundreds of hospitals and ASCs nationwide.