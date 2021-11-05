NAPA again earns top anesthesia management ranking

Healthcare research firm Black Book Market Research named North American Partners in Anesthesia its 2021 top-ranked anesthesia management services vendor, NAPA said in a Nov. 5 news release.

The distinction is NAPA's fifth consecutive first-place ranking in the survey.

"We are honored to be named the leader in anesthesia for the fifth year in a row, especially for this last year, which has been an unprecedented time for the healthcare industry," NAPA CEO John Di Capua, MD, said in the release. "We remain steadfast in delivering safe, high-quality anesthesia care while partnering with hospitals, ASCs and office-based practices to drive growth backed by data with proven clinical, financial and operational outcomes."