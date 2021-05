North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Premiere Surgical Center to serve a new ASC in Erie, Pa.

NAPA will provide anesthesia and preoperative care at the ASC starting in July, according to a May 26 news release. Premier Surgical Center is part of Zimm Cataract & Laser Center in Erie.

In the last two weeks, NAPA also inked deals with a New Jersey ASC and Sinai Chicago hospitals. NAPA has more than 5,00 clinicians providing anesthesia at more than 500 ASCs and hospitals.