8 anesthesia updates

Here are eight anesthesia updates ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 1:

1. The No Surprises Act has created financial challenges for anesthesiologists, the American Society of Anesthesiologists said Nov. 15.

2. Eighty-seven percent of New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway.

3. The American Society of Anesthesiologists honored one of its former presidents, James Grant, MD, with its Distinguished Service Award.

4. Moderate sedation for a patient over 5 years old is the most common anesthesia service, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.

5. Boston-based Tufts Medical Center fired an anesthesiologist after he was arrested by federal authorities for attempted sex trafficking.

6. Anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, is asking to be released from jail after pleading not guilty to allegations he injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas.

7. Carlos David Castro Rojas was awarded more than $21 million in a suit against an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist for an injury sustained during a procedure at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center.

8. Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board.