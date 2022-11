Eighty-seven percent of surveyed New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway on Nov. 12.

Additionally, according to the survey, a majority of voters say that legislation permitting certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without physician oversight wouldn't improve patient safety.

The poll also showed that 90 percent of surveyed patients view nurses favorably.