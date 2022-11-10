American Society of Anesthesiologists awards former president

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has honored one of its former presidents, James Grant, MD, with its annual Distinguished Service Award.

The award is the highest honor the society bestows, and it's presented to a member who has transformed anesthesiology care.

Dr. Grant is senior vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, previously serving as chair of the department of anesthesiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He served as the society's president from 2017 to 2018, driving efforts to maintain physician-led anesthesia care at state, local and national levels.

"Dr. Grant's dedication to physician leadership and education, both within ASA and as part of the larger health care system, is unparalleled," Randall Clark, MD, the society's current president, said in a Nov. 9 press release. "His passion and professional stewardship have been instrumental in helping to position anesthesiologists as perioperative leaders within their institutions, advancing the specialty and providing outstanding service to each of our more than 55,000 members."