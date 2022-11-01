Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board 

Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31.

Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor in the department of surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford.

She is involved with the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Illinois Society of Anesthesiology and the Illinois State Medical Society, and previously served on the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board. Her appointment to the medical board is pending confirmation by the Illinois State Senate.