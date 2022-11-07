Tufts Medical Center anesthesiologist charged with attempted child sex trafficking

Boston-based Tufts Medical Center has fired an anesthesiologist after he was arrested for attempted sex trafficking in a federal operation, local ABC affiliate WCVB5 reported Nov. 4.

Sadeq Ali Quraishi, MD, was arrested Nov. 2 after he attempted to pay for sex with a teenager at a hotel, according to the report.

Court documents written by an agent with Homeland Security describe an operation where an ad was placed on a website "commonly used to advertise commercial sex acts," the report said. Dr. Quraishi responded to an ad by text message and "agreed to pay $250 to have sex with the fictitious 14-year-old girl," the affidavit said, according to WCVB5.

Dr. Quraishi went to the hotel where they agreed to meet, gave the cash to another undercover agent and was then arrested. He is being held without bail.