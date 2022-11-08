Top 20 anesthesia procedures and services

Patsy Newitt  

Moderate sedation for a patient over 5 years old is the most common anesthesia service, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare. 

Here are the 20 most common anesthesia procedures:

  1. Moderate sedation for patient over 5 years
  2. Anesthesia, upper gastrointestinal tract endoscopy
  3. Anesthesia, eye lens surgery
  4. Anesthesia, lower intestine screening colonoscopy
  5. Anesthesia, lower intestine endoscopy
  6. Anesthesia, lower abdomen screening
  7. Special anesthesia service
  8. Moderate sedation, additional 15 minutes
  9. Anesthesia, vaginal delivery
  10. Anesthesia, lower abdomen surgery
  11. Anesthesia, upper abdomen surgery
  12. Anesthesia, thorax surgery
  13. Anesthesia, lower leg bone surgery
  14. Anesthesia, oral procedure
  15. Anesthesia, lower arm surgery
  16. Anesthesia, knee joint surgery
  17. Anesthesia, knee arthroplasty
  18. Anesthesia, cesarean delivery
  19. Anesthesia, CAT or MRI scan
  20. Emergency anesthesia





