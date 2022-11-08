Top 20 anesthesia procedures and services

Moderate sedation for a patient over 5 years old is the most common anesthesia service, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 20 most common anesthesia procedures:

Moderate sedation for patient over 5 years Anesthesia, upper gastrointestinal tract endoscopy Anesthesia, eye lens surgery Anesthesia, lower intestine screening colonoscopy Anesthesia, lower intestine endoscopy Anesthesia, lower abdomen screening Special anesthesia service Moderate sedation, additional 15 minutes Anesthesia, vaginal delivery Anesthesia, lower abdomen surgery Anesthesia, upper abdomen surgery Anesthesia, thorax surgery Anesthesia, lower leg bone surgery Anesthesia, oral procedure Anesthesia, lower arm surgery Anesthesia, knee joint surgery Anesthesia, knee arthroplasty Anesthesia, cesarean delivery Anesthesia, CAT or MRI scan Emergency anesthesia









