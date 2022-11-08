Top 20 anesthesia procedures and services

Moderate sedation for a patient over 5 years old is the most common anesthesia service, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 20 most common anesthesia procedures:
- Moderate sedation for patient over 5 years
- Anesthesia, upper gastrointestinal tract endoscopy
- Anesthesia, eye lens surgery
- Anesthesia, lower intestine screening colonoscopy
- Anesthesia, lower intestine endoscopy
- Anesthesia, lower abdomen screening
- Special anesthesia service
- Moderate sedation, additional 15 minutes
- Anesthesia, vaginal delivery
- Anesthesia, lower abdomen surgery
- Anesthesia, upper abdomen surgery
- Anesthesia, thorax surgery
- Anesthesia, lower leg bone surgery
- Anesthesia, oral procedure
- Anesthesia, lower arm surgery
- Anesthesia, knee joint surgery
- Anesthesia, knee arthroplasty
- Anesthesia, cesarean delivery
- Anesthesia, CAT or MRI scan
- Emergency anesthesia