6 ASCs debut robots despite COVID-19

Six ASCs have introduced robotics during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Bend, Ore.-based Cascade Surgicenter now uses Stryker's Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System in total joint replacements.

2. Danbury-based Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center is now equipped with Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system, according to a July 29 announcement.

3. In July, Mark Gittins, DO, became one of three orthopedic surgeons in the world to use Smith+Nephew's new hand-held robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System. He performed five surgeries using the system at New Albany (Ohio) Surgical Center.

4. The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia, S.C., completed its first cases using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System.

5. The Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska) became the first outpatient surgery center in the state to offer robotic-assisted total joint technology. It invested in Stryker's Mako System.

6. St. George (Utah) Surgical Center now offers robotically assisted knee replacement surgeries. The surgery center is using the Smith+Nephew Navio robotic surgery system and the Verilast artificial implant.

