Private equity & ASCs: 7 updates in 30 days

Private equity has an increasing influence in the ASC industry as investors see opportunity in ASCs as a high-quality, low-cost site of service.

Here are seven private equity updates from the last 30 days:

1. Private equity firms have long used ASCs as investment vehicles, but are now looking towards physicians. Click here to read Becker's analysis.

2. Capital Real Estate Group’s U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a two-building medical office and ASC portfolio in Warners Robins, Ga., for $8.3 million to a private equity company.

3. PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, partnered with Comprehensive Pain Consultants of the Carolinas in Asheville, N.C.

4. Private equity-backed Prism Vision Group added Moorestown, N.J.-based South Jersey Eye Physicians to its network.

5. Syndicated Equities acquired a medical office building in Fenton, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, for $14.4 million.

6. Private equity is investing in gastroenterology as colonoscopies become increasingly in demand. Here are 10 gastroenterology groups and their private equity partners.

7. Private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners is buying an ownership stake in value-based care company ValueHealth's ASC in The Villages, Fla.