Syndicated Equities has acquired a medical office building in Fenton, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, for $14.4 million, REBusiness reported June 8.

The 55,000-square-foot, two-story property is 100 percent leased to SSM Health. The facility offers primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, internal medicine and an express care clinic.

The acquisition was partially funded through a loan from Huntington National Bank.