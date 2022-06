Capital Real Estate Group’s U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales has sold a two-building medical office and ASC portfolio in Warners Robins, Ga., for $8.3 million, the real estate company told Becker's June 9.

The 25,736-square-foot portfolio, 100 percent leased to Eyesight Associates, was acquired by private equity group Crown MedRealty Partners.

The sale was advised by Allen Inman and Andrew Larwood, Capital Real Estate Group's managing partners and principals.