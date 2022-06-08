PE-backed Prism Vision Group Completes 21st acquisition

Private equity-backed Prism Vision Group added Moorestown, N.J.-based South Jersey Eye Physicians to its network, Invision Mag reported June 8.

South Jersey Eye Physicians' ophthalmologists, subspecialists, optometrists and opticians have been providing care to patients in the region since 1971.

The group's 10 physicians provide services at three New Jersey locations in Moorestown, Columbus and Medford. Its flagship office in Moorestown also houses an ASC.

The group offers procedures including routine eye care, laser vision correction, cataract surgery, retina care, glaucoma care, pediatrics and low-vision care.