The Orthopaedic Institute buys stake in ValueHealth ASC in Florida

Private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners is buying an ownership stake in value-based care company ValueHealth's ASC in The Villages, Fla.

OCP is investing in the ASC through Gainesville, Fla.-based member practice the Orthopaedic Institute, the company said May 24. OCP comprises practices including the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., Creve Coeur, Mo.-based Motion Orthopaedics and Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute.

The 28,000-square-foot ASC will occupy the second floor of the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood (Fla.). It is being developed as a joint venture between ValueHealth, the Orthopaedic Institute and physician partners from The Villages Health.

It will house four operating rooms and four procedure rooms, with room for future expansion. It will offer services in gastroenterology, pain management, gynecology, urology and orthopedics. The center will perform total joint replacements guided by Muve, ValueHealth's hyperspecialty orthopedic program.

The ASC will join ValueHealth's national Ambulatory Centers of Excellence network with an advanced certification in total joint replacement. The center will work with the neighboring Brownwood Hotel & Spa to offer recovery-focused suites.

The ASC is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 and open to patients beginning in 2023.

With the expansion and investment, OCP member the Orthopaedic Institute is also adding a medical office building lease in Brownwood. The practice plans to open it by Sept. 1.