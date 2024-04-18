5 total joint ASCs to know

Here are five orthopedic ASCs that have made headlines recently:

Note: Practices are listed in alphabetical order.

Advanced Joint and Spine Institute Orlando (Fla.). This practice and ASC developer and manager Compass Surgical Partners are working on a new ASC. Once completed, the Orlando-based facility will offer outpatient spine, total joint replacement, orthopedic surgeries and interventional pain management procedures, and Stryker Mako robotic joint replacement procedures.

AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower (Orlando, Fla.). This facility, which houses physicians affiliated with Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopedic Institute, recently completed the first reverse total shoulder arthroplasty using the Apple Vision Pro. The headset, which was used for organizing and managing the procedure, enabled the surgical team to work outside of the constraints of the Stryker personal protection system, which had previously limited the use of mixed-reality headsets in sterile surgical settings.

The Hayden (Idaho) Surgery Center. This orthopedics-focused ASC recently opened with a staff of five orthopedic surgeons. The facility offers physical therapy, orthopedic urgent care and orthopedic surgery — including total joint replacement and minimally invasive surgery.

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (Terre Haute, Ind.). This practice partnered with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Terre Haute-based Union Health to build a 40,000-square-foot ASC that will specialize in hip and knee replacements.

The Millennium Surgery Center (Greenville, S.C.). This joint venture between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened in April and offers same-day orthopedic, otolaryngology and pain management care. The ASC will also have Stryker's Mako robot for total hip and knee replacements and is the fourth facility created through the strategic partnership between Bon Secours Mercy and Compass.