1st reverse total shoulder arthroplasty using Apple Vision Pro performed at AdventHealth ASC

G. Russell Huffman, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopedic Institute, has completed the first reverse total shoulder arthroplasty using the Apple Vision Pro.

The procedure took place at AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower in Orlando, Fla., according to an April 2 press release. The Innovation Tower, which houses Rothman surgeons, first opened its doors in 2022.

The procedure was performed in partnership with artificial intelligence surgical logistics software provider eXeX, which partnered with the AdventHealth ASC in 2023 to introduce spatial computing and AI technology to surgical teams.

The eXeX software allows holographic and touch-free access to surgical setups, inventory and procedural guides from within a sterile field, improving equipment and workflow accuracy and patient outcomes.

The Apple Vision Pro headset, which was used for organizing and managing the procedure, enabled the surgical team to work outside of the constraints of the Stryker personal protection system, which had previously limited the use of mixed-reality headsets in sterile surgical settings, according to the release.