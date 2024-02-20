Compass Surgical, Advanced Joint and Spine Institute Orlando to open orthopedic ASC

ASC developer and manager Compass Surgical Partners is collaborating with the Advanced Joint and Spine Institute Orlando to open a new, Orlando-based ASC.

The facility will offer outpatient spine, total joint replacement, orthopedic surgeries and interventional pain management procedures, according to a Feb. 20 press release.

The center was conceived and developed by a group of physicians from AJSI and will be 17,584 square feet, making it one of the largest freestanding ASCs in Florida.

The ASC will offer Stryker Mako robotic joint replacement procedures and is currently seeking accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.